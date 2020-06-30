Overview

Dr. Wylie Hosmer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Hosmer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT and Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Malaise and Fatigue and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.