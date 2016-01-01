See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Wylie Carhartt IV, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Wylie Carhartt IV, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Carhartt IV works at MPHC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mountain Park Health Center-east Phoenix
    3830 E VAN BUREN ST, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 243-7277
    John N. Glover MD Ltd.
    5251 W Campbell Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 854-1397
    Mountain Park Health Center
    635 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 243-7277
    Mountain Park Health Center
    1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 243-7277
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hypoglycemia
Nausea
Dizziness
Hypoglycemia
Nausea
Dizziness

Hypoglycemia
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1053605592
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carhartt IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carhartt IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carhartt IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carhartt IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carhartt IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

