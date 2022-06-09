Dr. Wylan Bernitt, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wylan Bernitt, DMD
Overview
Dr. Wylan Bernitt, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Venice, FL.
Dr. Bernitt works at
Locations
-
1
West Villages Dental Care12152 Mercado Dr, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 241-4998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernitt?
Very professional, friendly and skilled staff with current technology.
About Dr. Wylan Bernitt, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1700485729
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bernitt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bernitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernitt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.