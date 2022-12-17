Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD
Overview
Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Desoto Regional Health System and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Coleman III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Eye Institute South2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 116, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Desoto Regional Health System
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleman III?
I was very pleased with Dr. Coleman and his staff. My cataract surgery went well but I did need to have a Lasik enhancement that corrected my farsightedness in my right eye. My vision is perfect now and I would highly recommend them and trust their knowledge and expertise. The enhancement really made the difference.
About Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841491826
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coleman III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coleman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman III works at
Dr. Coleman III has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
410 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.