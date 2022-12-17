See All Ophthalmologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (410)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Desoto Regional Health System and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Coleman III works at WK Eye Institute South in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Eye Institute South
    2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 116, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Desoto Regional Health System
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 410 ratings
Patient Ratings (410)
5 Star
(400)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 17, 2022
I was very pleased with Dr. Coleman and his staff. My cataract surgery went well but I did need to have a Lasik enhancement that corrected my farsightedness in my right eye. My vision is perfect now and I would highly recommend them and trust their knowledge and expertise. The enhancement really made the difference.
Richard M. — Dec 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD
About Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841491826
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Internship
  • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Coleman III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coleman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Coleman III works at WK Eye Institute South in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Coleman III’s profile.

Dr. Coleman III has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

410 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

