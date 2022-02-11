Overview

Dr. Wyatt To, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. To works at Cosmetic and Skin Surgery Center in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.