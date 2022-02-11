Dr. Wyatt To, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Wyatt To, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Cosmetic and Skin Surgery Center63 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 698-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor very professional and precise.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Universtiy
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. To has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. To accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. To has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.
