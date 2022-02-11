See All Plastic Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Dr. Wyatt To, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wyatt To, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. To works at Cosmetic and Skin Surgery Center in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic and Skin Surgery Center
    63 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 698-2424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wyatt To, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134102569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane Universtiy
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wyatt To, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. To has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. To works at Cosmetic and Skin Surgery Center in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. To’s profile.

    Dr. To has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

