Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD
Overview
Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ramey works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (822) 522-8280
-
2
Medical Office Building 118400 Katy Fwy Ste 570, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramey?
About Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801200753
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Neuroscience Institute
- Banner University of Arizona
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramey works at
Dr. Ramey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.