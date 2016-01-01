Overview

Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ramey works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

