Overview

Dr. Wyatt Fowler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Fowler works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.