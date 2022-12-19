Dr. Wudeneh Zewdie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zewdie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wudeneh Zewdie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wudeneh Zewdie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9230 E Reno Ave Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 737-4900
-
2
Midwest City Dialysis Center7221 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 869-9600
-
3
Norman Dialysis Center1818 W Lindsey St Bldg B, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 360-9815
-
4
Oklahoma City South Dialysis319 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 634-3708
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zewdie?
Explained everything and answered all my questions
About Dr. Wudeneh Zewdie, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Amharic
- 1538121421
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zewdie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zewdie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zewdie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zewdie has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zewdie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zewdie speaks Amharic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zewdie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zewdie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zewdie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zewdie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.