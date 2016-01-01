Overview

Dr. Wu Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Greater El Monte Community Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at WU H LIU MD in El Monte, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.