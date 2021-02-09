Dr. Wrood Kassira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wrood Kassira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wrood Kassira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kassira works at
Locations
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kassira was able to give me results I did not know were possible, she is talented, detail oriented, kind and a fierce advocate for her patients. I am forever thankful to her and her team
About Dr. Wrood Kassira, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
