Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Writtika Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Writtika Roy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Roy works at
Locations
-
1
HopeWell9300 John Hickman Pkwy Ste 904, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (865) 696-9226
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roy?
She was incredibly sweet and very attentive. I think people have been impatient and wanting a quick response but she has helped me find the right solution which has improved my life by so much. She is very sharp and as long as your incredibly open and honest about everything she will lead you in the right direction.
About Dr. Writtika Roy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1366701245
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy speaks Bengali and Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.