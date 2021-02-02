Dr. Wright Lauten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wright Lauten, MD
Overview
Dr. Wright Lauten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.
Locations
Retina Specialists of Mississippi, PLLC109 Millsaps Dr Ste B, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 255-0736Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lauten for quite sometime. I love him very much and would highly reccommend Dr. Lauten to everyone. He is very through, kind, understanding, caring for his patients with all of his heart. He has a Heart Of Gold. He is very gentle with his patients and does the best for each and everyone. May God Bless Dr. Lauten.
About Dr. Wright Lauten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174781231
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauten has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.