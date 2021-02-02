See All Ophthalmologists in Hattiesburg, MS
Dr. Wright Lauten, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wright Lauten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.

Dr. Lauten works at Retina Specialists of Mississippi, PLLC in Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Specialists of Mississippi, PLLC
    109 Millsaps Dr Ste B, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 255-0736
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forrest General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Lauten for quite sometime. I love him very much and would highly reccommend Dr. Lauten to everyone. He is very through, kind, understanding, caring for his patients with all of his heart. He has a Heart Of Gold. He is very gentle with his patients and does the best for each and everyone. May God Bless Dr. Lauten.
    PEGGY GAYLE CROWE — Feb 02, 2021
    About Dr. Wright Lauten, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174781231
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Vanderbilt University
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wright Lauten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lauten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lauten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lauten works at Retina Specialists of Mississippi, PLLC in Hattiesburg, MS. View the full address on Dr. Lauten’s profile.

    Dr. Lauten has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

