Dr. Wouter Schievink, MD
Overview
Dr. Wouter Schievink, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Locations
Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had 3 procedures that didn't stop a CSF leak, then surgery in 2020. Dr. Schievink is kind, caring and follows through during the entire process. He really takes pride in his work.
About Dr. Wouter Schievink, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Neurosurgery
