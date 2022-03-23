Overview

Dr. Wooin Ahn, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ahn works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.