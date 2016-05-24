Dr. Woodrow Gray Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woodrow Gray Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Woodrow Gray Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA.
Locations
W. Wilson Gray Jr. M.d.phd.p.c.840 Pine St Ste 910, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-0059
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have 6 healthy children that were all born under Dr. Gray's prenatal care. I love his staff; they are very friendly, understanding and down to Earth people. Since, I had 4 VBACs after a C, I call him my miracle doctor. Although my first and last births were by C section, I have minimal scarring and my friends can't tell I've had even one. I know every one will not have the same experiences, however, I've had 6 successes, so he's batting 100% with me. Thanks Dr. Gray!
About Dr. Woodrow Gray Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray Jr has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.