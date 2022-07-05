Dr. Woodrow Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woodrow Corey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Woodrow Corey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Corey works at
Locations
-
1
St. Vincent Hospital & Health Care Cente10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6427
-
2
Ascension Medical Group St Vincent -9166 E Us Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 338-6666
-
3
Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center10580 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (252) 744-2335
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best at treating the total factors of cardiometabolic. His clinic in Carmel is all provide holistic care for heart diseases and diabetes. This patient population is very challenged every day and need lots of assistance to get what they need for their best health possible.
Dr. Woodrow Corey, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700844172
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corey works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Corey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corey.
