Overview

Dr. Woodrow Corey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Corey works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.