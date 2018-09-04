See All Oncologists in Columbia, SC
Medical Oncology
Overview

Dr. Woodrow Coker III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Coker III works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Neutropenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA
    166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 (803) 461-3000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lexington Medical Center
  Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
  Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Sickle Cell Disease
Neutropenia
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Neutropenia
Anemia

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Sep 04, 2018
    Dr. Coker was my mother's oncologist. She lost her battle with cancer, but that isn't a reflection on his care or treatment regimens. He was caring, respectful, positive and most of all, human. Her visits with him were the highlight of her treatment, and she liked him tremendously. Thank you Doctor Coker for your positivity and kindness.
    Courtney Vinson in Irmo, SC — Sep 04, 2018
    Medical Oncology
    English
    1508028366
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
