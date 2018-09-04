Dr. Woodrow Coker III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coker III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woodrow Coker III, MD
Dr. Woodrow Coker III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 461-3000
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Coker was my mother's oncologist. She lost her battle with cancer, but that isn't a reflection on his care or treatment regimens. He was caring, respectful, positive and most of all, human. Her visits with him were the highlight of her treatment, and she liked him tremendously. Thank you Doctor Coker for your positivity and kindness.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1508028366
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Coker III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coker III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coker III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coker III has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coker III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coker III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coker III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.