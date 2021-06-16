Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardy-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Mardy-Davis works at
Locations
Advanced Spine & Pain Interventions, Alpharetta, Georgia12389 Crabapple Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Directions (470) 299-1998Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis, is one of the best doctors that has help me with my fight against chronic pain. Since coming to her almost seven years ago, she has been my life savior. We've laughed and cried together. Finally, I'll be receiving the pain pump real soon to combat cancer pain. Through it all she's been my friend as well as my doctor. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619188505
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps Prog
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Cornell U
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mardy-Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardy-Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mardy-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mardy-Davis works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardy-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardy-Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardy-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardy-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.