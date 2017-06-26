Dr. Woo Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woo Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Woo Song, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Locations
Woo Kwang Song Mdgastroenterology LLC1458 W Landis Ave Ste 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-2552
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor very understanding, great staff. Recommended highly
About Dr. Woo Song, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Korean.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
