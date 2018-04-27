Dr. Min has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wonhong Min, MD
Overview
Dr. Wonhong Min, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Lds Hospital.
Dr. Min works at
Locations
Heart and Lung Institute of Utah Inc82 S 1100 E Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 819-7287
Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4000
Omega Interventional Pain Pllc3838 S 700 E Ste 300A, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 261-4988
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Min did an exceptional job on my cervical disc replacement. I had been in pain for several years. Immediately after surgery my pain was gone. I would recommend him to anyone for this procedure.
About Dr. Wonhong Min, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indianapolis Neurosurgery
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Neurosurgery
