Dr. Wonbae Choe, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wonbae Choe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Choe works at Bethel Family Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bethel Family Medical Group
    720 N Harbor Blvd Ste B, Fullerton, CA 92832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 782-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Indigestion
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Wonbae Choe, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104955194
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lawrence Family Proctice Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wonbae Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choe works at Bethel Family Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choe’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

