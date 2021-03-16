Dr. Won Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Won Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Won Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1679
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Fantastic Doctor, and a fantastic staff. Everyone did a great job.
About Dr. Won Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508022997
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Surgery and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.