Dr. Won Kim, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Won Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ewha University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Jaisohn Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jaisohn Medical Center
    6705 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Won Kim, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  54 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Korean
NPI Number
  1437199502
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Residency
  Episcopal Hospital
Internship
  Episcopal Hospital
Medical Education
  Ewha University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
