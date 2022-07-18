Dr. Sahadeo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Womesh Sahadeo, MD
Dr. Womesh Sahadeo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Palm Beach Psychiatric and Addiction Center, P.a1115 45th St Ste 1, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-4600
- St. Mary's Medical Center
I've been a patient for approximately 8 years and because he has been practicing for so many years that he has obviously obtained many patients. But he does take as much time as you need and REALLY DOES CARE ABOUT ALL HIS PATIENTS. His son Sean has also done ALOT to streamline and update office procedures. GREAT DR.!!
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sahadeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahadeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahadeo has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahadeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahadeo speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahadeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahadeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahadeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahadeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.