Dr. Wolfram Samlowski, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Wolfram Samlowski, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah|University of Utah Medical Center

Dr. Samlowski works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 840-3763
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr Samlowski is at the top of his profession; current with new ideas and treatments; truly, he is a "life extender"
    p longley — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Wolfram Samlowski, MD

    Medical Oncology
    English, German and Spanish
    1396810834
    Education & Certifications

    University of Utah|University of Utah Medical Center
    Wayne State|Wayne State University - Detroit Medical Center
    Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Dr. Wolfram Samlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samlowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samlowski works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Samlowski’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Samlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samlowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

