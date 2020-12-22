Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liedtke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Duke University Hospital932 Morreene Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 668-2879
- Duke University Hospital
Dr. Liedtke is an amazingly intelligent doctor who has given me my life back after treating my refractory trigeminal neuralgia for the past 5 years. There is always a substantial wait time to see him but well worth the wait. I never feel rushed and he takes a considerable amount of time with each patient. I am so grateful for what he has done for me. If you have trigeminal neuralgia, he is THE ONE to see!
About Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194809004
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Liedtke has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liedtke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liedtke speaks French.
