Dr. Huhn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfgang Huhn, MD
Overview
Dr. Wolfgang Huhn, MD is a Dermatologist in Bensalem, PA. They completed their residency with Naval Medical Center
Dr. Huhn works at
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Bristol Road-Bensalem)3101 Bristol Rd Ste 4, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 750-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wolfgang Huhn, MD
- Dermatology
- English, German
- 1366437139
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Philadelphia Naval Hosp
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huhn has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huhn speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Huhn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.