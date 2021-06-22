Dr. Wolfgang Gaertner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaertner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wolfgang Gaertner, MD
Overview
Dr. Wolfgang Gaertner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-9708
Aspen Medical Group University Ave Clinic & Aspen2635 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (612) 625-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing surgeon with a wonderful bedside manner. Dr Gaertner performed a robotic laparoscopic sigmoid resection on me to remove a cancerous tumor and I have to say that the results were fantastic. This guy saved my life! I would highly recommend Dr. Gaertner and the staff at the U of MN Hospital Colon Rectal Surgery Center. These are very kind and compassionate people.
About Dr. Wolfgang Gaertner, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaertner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaertner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaertner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaertner has seen patients for Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaertner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaertner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaertner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaertner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaertner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.