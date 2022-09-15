Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD
Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin,Munchen, Germany and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center850 Boylston St Ste 130, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
- Bogenhausen City Hospital
- Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin,Munchen, Germany
Dr. Fitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fitz speaks German.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitz.
