Overview

Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin,Munchen, Germany and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Fitz works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.