Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin,Munchen, Germany and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Fitz works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 378-9164
    Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center
    1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
    Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    850 Boylston St Ste 130, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Artificial Hip Joint Damage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Recovery Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Sep 15, 2022
Very likely
Nan Noble
    About Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, German
    • 1659325298
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
    • Bogenhausen City Hospital
    • Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin,Munchen, Germany
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolfgang Fitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

