Dr. Wolf Erlich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wolf Erlich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Erlich works at
Locations
Prohealth Physicians Physical Therapy950 Yale Ave Ste 39, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 679-4296
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and takes his time
About Dr. Wolf Erlich, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Dutch
- 1801960901
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bronx Vamc
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erlich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erlich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erlich has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erlich speaks Dutch.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Erlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.