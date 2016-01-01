Dr. Wojciech Zolcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wojciech Zolcik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wojciech Zolcik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Zolcik works at
Locations
VeeMed2267 Lava Ridge Ct Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (866) 377-6260
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wojciech Zolcik, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1417060427
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zolcik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zolcik accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zolcik works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolcik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolcik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zolcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.