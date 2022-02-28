See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Wojciech Ryncarz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wojciech Ryncarz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Ryncarz works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-7676
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Gestational Diabetes
Treatment frequency



Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 28, 2022
    My surgery went well. He is very kind and gentle. He’s very articulate and knows his job very well.
    About Dr. Wojciech Ryncarz, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Russian
    • 1144511684
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Richmond University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
    Medical Education

