Overview

Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Swedish Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Przylecki works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.