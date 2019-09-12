Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Przylecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD
Overview
Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Swedish Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Przylecki works at
Locations
-
1
Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 997-0825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Swedish Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Przylecki?
I have had the best experience with Dr.Przylecki. I literally couldn't have asked for better. I called Monday to make an appointment to see him for carpal tunnel and they were able to get me in today. I went in and had almost no wait to get into the room. His staff is excellent; very friendly. The entire visit from the waiting room until I was leaving took maybe 25 minutes (as a new patient) and we've got surgery planned for Monday. He didn't put me through any unnecessary testing and listened to my concerns. My expectations were definitely exceeded and I would recommend Dr.Przylecki to anyone!
About Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447338959
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Przylecki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Przylecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Przylecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Przylecki works at
Dr. Przylecki has seen patients for Wound Repair, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Przylecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Przylecki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Przylecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Przylecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Przylecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.