Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Swedish Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Przylecki works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0825
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2019
    I have had the best experience with Dr.Przylecki. I literally couldn't have asked for better. I called Monday to make an appointment to see him for carpal tunnel and they were able to get me in today. I went in and had almost no wait to get into the room. His staff is excellent; very friendly. The entire visit from the waiting room until I was leaving took maybe 25 minutes (as a new patient) and we've got surgery planned for Monday. He didn't put me through any unnecessary testing and listened to my concerns. My expectations were definitely exceeded and I would recommend Dr.Przylecki to anyone!
    Shayna — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Wojciech Przylecki, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447338959
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
