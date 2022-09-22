Dr. Wojciech Mazur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wojciech Mazur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wojciech Mazur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Poznan Poland and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus, Mercy Health-West Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians2123 Auburn Ave Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1060
The Urology Group24 Six Pine Ranch Rd, Batesville, IN 47006 Directions (812) 933-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He listens so well and explains everything completely. He treats me as a human being .
About Dr. Wojciech Mazur, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1578530051
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical Academy Of Poznan Poland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazur accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazur has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Congestive Heart Failure and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.