Dr. Wojciech Czoch, MD
Dr. Wojciech Czoch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Cohen Children Northwell Health Physician Partners7 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 210-8400
Mi hijo necesitaba una cirugía del codo y este doctor fue muy profesional y super amable el y todo su equipo
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Czoch has seen patients for Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
