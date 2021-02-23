Dr. Wled Wazni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wazni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wled Wazni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wled Wazni, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Wazni works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mary Neuroscience Center1050 Linden Ave Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 491-9270Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wazni and his team worked efficiently and professionally during the procedure to make sure I was well cared for. Thank you Dr Wazni and Team for all your efforts!
About Dr. Wled Wazni, MD
- Interventional Neuroradiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528297009
Education & Certifications
- The General Medical College of Wisconsin
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Dmc-Wayne State Univ
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Wazni speaks Arabic.
