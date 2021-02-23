Overview

Dr. Wled Wazni, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Wazni works at St. MARY Neuroscience Center in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.