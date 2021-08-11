Overview

Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fedoriw works at Arizona Back Pain Institute in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.