Pain Medicine
Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fedoriw works at Arizona Back Pain Institute in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bayless Healthcare Group
    5505 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 659-2571

  • Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Implants Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 11, 2021
    Like a lot of folks, I've been in debilitating pain for too many years. After a failed back surgery and a second surgery to implant a spinal cord stimulater that was not working well, I had to find a pain management physician. I went to one doc for two years and actually saw him once followed by hour-long waits for 3-minute visits with his PAs. Each month the PAs counted pills for 2 minutes then kept me on the same dosage of pain meds the entire time. Frustrated at no real treatment/relief and the high costs of services for minimal gain I tried Dr. Fedoriw. I've been seeing Doc Fedoriw now for several months and am amazed at the length to which he goes to understand his patients and actually treat them. His "bedside" manner is incredibly good. Amazingly, I've seen him personally on each visit and find his office staff and assistants most personable, and pleasant. This in itself was a huge charge. Without hesitation I recommend Dr. Fedoriw and AZ Back Pain Institute.
    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477609899
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Hlth Scis Ctr
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • University of Rochester
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedoriw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fedoriw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fedoriw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fedoriw works at Arizona Back Pain Institute in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fedoriw’s profile.

    Dr. Fedoriw has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedoriw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedoriw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedoriw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedoriw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedoriw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

