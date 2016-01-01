Dr. Zyznewsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wladimir Zyznewsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Wladimir Zyznewsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Martins Ferry, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGIA COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Zyznewsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Ohio Regional Hospital90 N 4th St, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (740) 633-1100
- 2 92 N 4th St Ste 14, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (740) 633-4104
-
3
Srini Govindan Div/Wheeling Hsp40 Medical Park Ste 500, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zyznewsky?
About Dr. Wladimir Zyznewsky, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871564526
Education & Certifications
- GEORGIA COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zyznewsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zyznewsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zyznewsky works at
Dr. Zyznewsky speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zyznewsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zyznewsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zyznewsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zyznewsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.