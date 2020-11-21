Overview

Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Lorentz works at Night and Day Pediatrics in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.