Dr. Wiyatta Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wiyatta Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (713) 486-6325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Women's Center - Southeast11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 510, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 486-7680
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I been seeing Dr. Freeman for a couple of years, she is amazing love her down to earth personality. She always makes me feel comfortable... And I will take that extra drive to go see her..
About Dr. Wiyatta Freeman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295921948
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
