Overview

Dr. Wiyatta Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Freeman works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.