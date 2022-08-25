Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD
Overview
Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani works at
Locations
Neurosurgery One - Parker9403 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Neurosurgery One - Lone Tree Park Meadows9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I met with PA-C Kaitlyn Bohus. My problem is unique and complex and I've met with many PAs in many offices and PA Bohus was definitely the best! She is a great listener, is highly intelligent and very knowledgeable. Dr. Asfahani called me the next day and we spoke on the phone. I appreciated that he wanted to follow-up with me and he apologized for being unable to be at our appointment. I felt that the providers were very sincere and listened very well. They were paying attention to what I said. They communicated well with each other. However, it seemed that they were just unsure of what to do and just throwing out some ideas (that I've already tried) and weren't suggesting anything new, even though my MRIs show where nerve impingements are. Ultimately, they didn't seem to want to perform surgery, which is all that was really left at this point. I decided to find another surgeon - I found a great orthopedic surgeon, I had surgery with the new doctor and that surgery was successful.
About Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1205080892
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani works at
