Dr. Wissam Shaya, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Wissam Shaya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Saint John Providence Hospital

Dr. Shaya works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group
    4235 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 322-8555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings

Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr Shaya is an amazing, pro-active physician. My first visit was wonderful. I had my husband with me and he even let him ask questions. We both feel he cates about me and my health. His staff went above and beyond to help me get a new referral for my pain mgmt and called in my prescriptions, all in one day. They are so on top of things and also care about me. I look forward to seeing them again!!! Thank you for caring so much about my situation & specific needs.
    Sheila Harman — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Wissam Shaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1003010349
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint John Providence Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wissam Shaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaya works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shaya’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

