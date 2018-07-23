Dr. Hoteit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wissam Hoteit, MD
Overview
Dr. Wissam Hoteit, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from KURSK MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Hoteit works at
Locations
The Zepf Center6605 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 841-7701
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoteit is an awesome Dr he has helped our family tremendously alway's listens and takes the time too understand what ever situation our family is dealing with. Thank you! I highly recommend this Dr. ~Sincerely Rachel E.~
About Dr. Wissam Hoteit, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265673990
Education & Certifications
- KURSK MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoteit accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoteit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoteit has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoteit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoteit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoteit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoteit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoteit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.