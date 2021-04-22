Dr. Wissam Gharib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wissam Gharib, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Morgantown2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-8802Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Weston230 Hospital Plz, Weston, WV 26452 Directions (304) 269-6004Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- West Virginia University Hosps
- West Virginia University
- Cardiovascular Disease
