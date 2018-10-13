Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouzgheib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD
Overview
Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD is a Pulmonologist in Camden, NJ.
Dr. Abouzgheib works at
Locations
Cooper Pulmonary Medicine at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Pulmonary at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste K Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't even say enough good things about Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib. Number 1, is that he saved my husband's life in April of this year. My husband went into sepsis shock, after chemotherapy treatments and pneumonia. The pneumonia was so bad my husband was put on a ventilator. Dr. Wissam was able to stabilize my husband from the sepsis. My husband's lungs were damaged from the pneumonia, and with all the procedures Dr. Wissam was able to do, my husband was able to get off the vent. Thank you!
About Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1841246451
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abouzgheib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abouzgheib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abouzgheib using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abouzgheib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abouzgheib works at
Dr. Abouzgheib has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Thoracentesis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abouzgheib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abouzgheib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abouzgheib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abouzgheib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abouzgheib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.