Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dayanand Medical college and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Arizona Center for Cancer Care5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C300, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-2848
Honorhealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network - 3645 S. Rome St.3645 S Rome St Ste 209, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 270-6277Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhillon?
Dr. Dhillon is a great oncologist. He is kind, patient and very personable. He listened to me when I had concerns about the side effects I got from one of my chemo drugs I had before, and respectfully told me why that particular chemo would be best for me. While disappointed, I listened to him, and he is doing what he can so that I don't have such extreme side effects this time from that chemo. "We're a team," he told me, and he's exactly right. I was given an information packet so I wouldn't have to write anything down. His office will make the appointments for me that I need before I begin treatment. I feel blessed to have him as my oncologist. His staff is also great. Thank you, Dr. Dhillon!
About Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Dayanand Medical college
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
