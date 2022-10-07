Overview

Dr. Wisam Zakko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Zakko works at Gastroenterology Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.