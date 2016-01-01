Dr. Alfay accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisam Alfay, MD
Overview
Dr. Wisam Alfay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Alfay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Temecula Acupuncture Inc.27450 Ynez Rd Ste 109, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 290-9099
-
2
Salvatore Rosanio M D Inc27555 Ynez Rd Ste 400, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 693-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfay?
About Dr. Wisam Alfay, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1831322536
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfay works at
Dr. Alfay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.