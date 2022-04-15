Overview

Dr. Wiqar Sheikh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sheikh works at Rock Island Medical Center, Margate FL in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.