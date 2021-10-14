Dr. Winthrop Risk II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risk II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winthrop Risk II, MD
Overview
Dr. Winthrop Risk II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Dr. Risk II works at
Locations
-
1
Cedar Rapids Neurologists PC811 5th Ave Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 362-7924
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Risk examines everything that a neurologist should he listens to what I had to say he gets all the records from other Doctors and hospitals so he can make his own diagnosis he does testing when it’s called for if he thinks he doesn’t have all the pieces Dr Risk stood behind me when no one else would I will gladly stand behind him for the strong character he displays yes he gets my 5 stars he’s one hell of a man!
About Dr. Winthrop Risk II, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104804053
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Risk II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Risk II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Risk II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Risk II works at
Dr. Risk II has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Risk II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Risk II speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Risk II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Risk II.
